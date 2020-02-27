ThoreNext 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $201,455.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $137.72 million and approximately $201,455.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for about $6.36 or 0.00072158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.72 or 0.02572140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00217730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

