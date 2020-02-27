Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Buys A$25,000.00 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 100,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Alexander Waislitz purchased 90,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($17,553.19).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.24. Thorney Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.11 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of A$0.34 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.00.

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

