ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €14.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €14.80 ($17.21) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.39 ($14.41).

Shares of TKA traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Thursday, reaching €9.16 ($10.66). 5,262,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.85. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

