Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Up 19.7% in February

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the January 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 285,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,028. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $510.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $2,310,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after purchasing an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.