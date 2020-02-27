TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Cap of $118,598.00

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $118,598.00 and $8.85 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.01 or 0.02858636 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

