TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Short Interest Update

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSU shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of TIM Participacoes in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

TSU stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 125,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TIM Participacoes has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in TIM Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

