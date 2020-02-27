Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Acquires $164,746.43 in Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 24,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $164,746.43. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Gene Barnes bought 3,403 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $23,786.97.

NASDAQ:TIPT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. 43,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597. Tiptree Inc has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $238.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tiptree by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TIPT. BidaskClub cut shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.