Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 465,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the January 30th total of 342,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Medical by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.50) on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.62. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

