TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Position Lessened by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,601 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after buying an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. 12,636,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,582. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.