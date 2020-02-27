TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC lessened its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

