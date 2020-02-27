TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $75.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $49.05 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,597 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 172,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

