TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Raised to $66.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $0. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

