TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Upgraded at Gordon Haskett

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.