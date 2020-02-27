TJX Companies’ (TJX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

