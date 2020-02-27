TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:PBLT)

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust PLC (LON:PBLT) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PBLT stock remained flat at $GBX 103.50 ($1.36) during midday trading on Thursday. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 107 ($1.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58.

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Company Profile

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invest in financial assets comprising loans and joint venture equity contracts. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

