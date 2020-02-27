Toro (TTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TTC opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.09. Toro has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $84.26.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

