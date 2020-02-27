Total (EPA:FP) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) has been given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.00 ($67.44).

Shares of FP stock opened at €40.13 ($46.66) on Thursday. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.83.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

