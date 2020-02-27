Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.00 Million

Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce sales of $299.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.00 million. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of TSEM opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $60,498,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,650,000 after buying an additional 755,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after buying an additional 97,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after buying an additional 970,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,021,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

