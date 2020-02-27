Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Toyota Motor’s score:

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $135.13 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The company has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.02.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.