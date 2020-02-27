Tracy S. Keogh Sells 121,763 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 23,948,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,752,268. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. HP’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

