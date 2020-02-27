Traders Buy High Volume of Medifast Call Options (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,952 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,675% compared to the typical volume of 110 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MED. Dougherty & Co downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Medifast by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Medifast by 18.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. Medifast has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $159.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Medifast had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 62.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

