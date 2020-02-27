Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,331 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,677% compared to the typical daily volume of 300 put options.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 198,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $257,526,000 after buying an additional 354,766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 67,287 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

