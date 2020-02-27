Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 79,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,509% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,940 call options.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

