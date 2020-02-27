TransferCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $192.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $51,642.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00022502 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,283,686 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

