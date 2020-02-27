TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $2,285,543.36 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,403,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 3,167.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 631,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,529,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,889,000 after acquiring an additional 628,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,753,000 after acquiring an additional 586,796 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $38,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

