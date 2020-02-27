TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,969,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after purchasing an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TransUnion stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

In related news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,524 shares of company stock worth $2,841,663 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.