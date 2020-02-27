Tredje AP fonden Acquires 17,837 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 162,154.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 480.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,995,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.84. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

