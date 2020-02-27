Tredje AP fonden Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 36,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded down $10.47 on Thursday, hitting $273.44. 30,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.13 and its 200-day moving average is $268.54. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $191.91 and a 12 month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

