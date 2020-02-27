Tredje AP fonden Buys 13,189 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 171.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Square were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Square by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after acquiring an additional 323,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Square by 24.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in Square by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 2,211,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 571,372 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,340,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -677.94, a PEG ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.12. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

