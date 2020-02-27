Tredje AP fonden Buys 14,369 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 196.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.27. 159,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.