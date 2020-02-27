Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 13,653 CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in CarMax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Pension Service grew its position in CarMax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 6,051.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 104,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

