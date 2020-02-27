Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.90.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.55. 71,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.58. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

