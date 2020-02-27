Tredje AP fonden Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,531.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 130,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

IDEX stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.08. 30,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $142.20 and a one year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

