Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 143.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

CMG traded down $83.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $763.79. 1,010,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $881.86 and a 200 day moving average of $829.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $595.43 and a 12-month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,768 shares of company stock worth $378,054,133. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

