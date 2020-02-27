Tredje AP fonden Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $14,686,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $91.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,478. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

