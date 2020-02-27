Tredje AP fonden Has $1.28 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $1,519,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Ball by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ball by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 58,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ball by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ball by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 136,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.01.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,944. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

