Tredje AP fonden Purchases 10,725 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 692.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Garmin by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,035. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.