Tredje AP fonden Purchases 4,680 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 120.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVY traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,226. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

