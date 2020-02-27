Tredje AP fonden Raises Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,721,000 after acquiring an additional 61,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,696. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.31 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.24.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

