Tredje AP fonden Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 133.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 69.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $6,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,133. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average is $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

