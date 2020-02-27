Tredje AP fonden Sells 11,911 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,360 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,855,405 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after acquiring an additional 488,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $125,676,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $17.72. 13,739,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,939,998. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

