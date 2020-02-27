Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,404 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,268 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,843. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

NYSE BXP traded down $4.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.26. 35,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

