Tredje AP fonden Sells 2,278 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $3.19 on Thursday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,948. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.59 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

