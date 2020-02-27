Tredje AP fonden Sells 31,438 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,438 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after buying an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IP traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. 2,386,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

IP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.