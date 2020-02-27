Tredje AP fonden Sells 3,450 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Verisign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Verisign by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after buying an additional 53,626 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Verisign by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Verisign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

VRSN stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.39. The stock had a trading volume of 481,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,729. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.84 and a 1-year high of $221.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

