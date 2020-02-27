Tredje AP fonden Sells 5,613 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 837,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,190. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $92.57 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.14.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total transaction of $46,129.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,733.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,740 shares of company stock worth $11,835,337 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

