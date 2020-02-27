Tredje AP fonden Sells 7,575 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

CTVA stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 192,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,562,553. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.