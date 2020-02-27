Tredje AP fonden Takes $1.22 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVR traded down $37.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,811.95. 2,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,131. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,912.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3,733.84. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,586.54 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $58.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total transaction of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total value of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

