Tredje AP fonden Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 80.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 995,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,666,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in KeyCorp by 65.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 44,698 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 809,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

