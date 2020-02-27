Tree Island Steel (TSL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 million and a PE ratio of -13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.10. Tree Island Steel has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.95.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

